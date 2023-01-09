ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHPT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 14,931,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,730. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

