ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider William J. Loewenthal Sells 3,115 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Price Performance
CHPT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 14,931,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,730. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.