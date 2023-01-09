Chain (XCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.11 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $259.68 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

