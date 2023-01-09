Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells $1,497,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

