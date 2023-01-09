Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

