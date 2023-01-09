CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00042671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00236794 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08076173 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,994,844.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.