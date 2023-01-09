Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 756 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.59. 27,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,418. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.