Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.47.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.89. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$908.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.37.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

