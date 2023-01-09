Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.6 %
CCL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 842,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
