Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $930.05 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.83 billion and approximately $930.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.00 or 0.07680477 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00033768 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00070989 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00064352 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009631 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024781 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000929 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,002,629 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
