Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,686. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

