Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $761,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.34.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

