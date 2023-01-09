Cambiar Investors LLC Has $42.60 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,256,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

