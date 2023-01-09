Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.00. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $10,883,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $2,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Buckle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Buckle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

