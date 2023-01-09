Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

