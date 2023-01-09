Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE RA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA)
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
- Is it Time to Park Yourself in Winnebago Stock?
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.