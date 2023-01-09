Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $33.38

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

