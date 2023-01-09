Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $4.43

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $795.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

