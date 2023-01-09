Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $10.13

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 509,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 762,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

