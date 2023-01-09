Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price at 11.77

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $180,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 7.70 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 5.87 and a 1 year high of 14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.40.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 159.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

