Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $418.87

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $316.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $584.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

