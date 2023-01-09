Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.26. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.