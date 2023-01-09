Brightworth Sells 700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brightworth trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 199,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.69 on Monday, reaching $222.19. 11,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.19. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

