Brightworth Sells 467 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.44. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

