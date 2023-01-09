Brightworth Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,080,000 after buying an additional 314,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $169.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

