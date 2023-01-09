Brightworth Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

