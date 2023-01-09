Brightworth Acquires 223 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brightworth boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

