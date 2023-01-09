Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

