Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.49 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 35,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 810,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

