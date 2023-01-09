BlueArk (BRK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352,543.54

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and $352,543.54 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,055.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00605296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00254782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059723 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103106 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,582.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.