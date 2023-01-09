BITICA COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,720.23 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $37,720.23 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042793 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08480138 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $45,049.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

