Bitcoin Latinum Tops One Day Volume of $81.04 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $81.04 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00446842 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.01431479 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,475.75 or 0.31561333 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.