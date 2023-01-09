Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $39,255.80

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $39,255.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00206165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00039734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

