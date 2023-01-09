Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $489.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.99. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

