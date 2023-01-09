Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 213,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

