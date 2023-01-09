BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

