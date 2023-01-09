Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Comparison

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.50 $88.97 million $1.66 4.02 Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.45 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -4.25

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19% Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 19.87%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

