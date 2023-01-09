Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

