Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,197 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.35 on Monday, hitting $275.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,145,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $390.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

