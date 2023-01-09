Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

