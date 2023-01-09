Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.03. 6,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,950. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

