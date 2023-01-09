Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 22.5 %

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.