Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 22.5 %
Shares of BBBY stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $30.06.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
