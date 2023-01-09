Barclays Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $92.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

