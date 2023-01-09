Barclays Cuts TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target to €35.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TODGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TOD’S Price Performance

TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

