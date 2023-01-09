Barclays Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

