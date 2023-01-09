Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €264.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €264.00 ($280.85) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.80. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

