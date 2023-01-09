Bank of America Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.39) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Pearson stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

