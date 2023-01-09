Bank of America Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.39) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,015.43.
Pearson Price Performance
Pearson stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.