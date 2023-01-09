Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

