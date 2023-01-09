B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

PLL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

