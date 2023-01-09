Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.15 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.32 or 0.00042747 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $735.83 million and $58.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00236277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,219.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85914936 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $50,973,071.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

