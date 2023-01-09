AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $4,165,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,486.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,466.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,295.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.