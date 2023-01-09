Augur Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,758.59 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00026690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $50.51 million and approximately $109,758.59 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.